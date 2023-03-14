Memory of Dublin High principal lives on with basketball tournament, scholarship fund

13WMAZ got the chance to catch up with Anthony Jaroy Stuckey's friends and family to learn how they are honoring the Dublin high principal and how you can help out.

MACON, Ga. — People in Dublin, Georgia will never forget where they were on March 14, 2021 when they learned Jaroy Stuckey, his wife, son and unborn child had died.

Since then, people have continued to grieve while also keeping the Stuckey family legacy alive.

'Always a very smart guy, very witty'

People in Dublin have nothing but found memories of Anthony Jaroy Stuckey, who served as principal of Dublin High and graduated from the school.

"We grew up together, classmates, teammates, all through the ranks, after school...we were part of the 2006 basketball state championship team," said Ben Smith. "Way before that, in each others backyard playing basketball, football."

And for people who might have seen Stuckey as a quiet guy Stuckey, his friends and family say he had a big personality.

"It would be times after a game, he may say something slick like, 'Man you went 2 for 8', or he may say, 'You went 6 for 10.' He would be like, 'You should have hit this shot,' and it will lead to me saying, "Man you come over here and check me." Odell Anderson Jr. said.

On March 14, 2021 Stuckey, his wife, and kids died when they were caught in a truck accident on I-16 near Statesboro. Now, his family and friends know they need to work to keep his legacy alive.

"His mom, the pain that she endured, touched my heart and I wanted to do something to lessen that pain," Bobbie Lowther said.

Lowther says she created a scholarship after Stuckey died. So far they have already handed out five scholarships with no signs of slowing down.

"On April 1 this year, we are having the second annual basketball tournament," Justin Lowther said. "The fee is $300 in order to participate, but that $300 is going strictly towards a scholarship fund"

With the event, Stuckey's friends and family are certain that he and and his family will never be forgotten.