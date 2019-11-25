MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Editor's Note: 13WMAZ has obtained a photo of the door from GC360 News. We chose to remove the student's name to protect their identity.

The Georgia College president is condemning what he calls a ‘despicable act’ after students found swastikas drawn on two dorm room doors.

According to an email sent Friday by GCSU president Steve Dorman, it happened early last week.

Dorman says two students from Georgia College residence halls found a swastika drawn on their door, and a person who lived off-campus in Milledgeville found the words ‘white power’ drawn in dust on their car.

The university says they've launched an investigating with their Deparmtment of Public Safety and offering resources through Resident Life and Counseling.

Dorman’s entire statement can be found below:

As Dr. Brooks indicated Thursday night, we have been made aware of several incidents of hate-related graffiti on our campus and in our community. Early last week, reports were made regarding swastikas being drawn on two residence hall doors. In addition, a nearby resident reported that the words “white power” had been written in dust on a vehicle located at an off-campus residence.

I want you to know that these incidents are the subject of continuing investigations by Public Safety. In addition, student support services have been and are being provided by Counseling Services, Residence Life, and the Care Team.

Any acts of this type will be investigated by Public Safety. If you have information regarding any of these acts or additional concerns, you may contact Public Safety at (478) 445-4400 or the Georgia College Office of Inclusive Excellence at (478) 445-4233. Students may contact Counseling Services at (478) 445-5331.

Let me add my voice in strongly condemning these despicable acts. They are not in keeping with our shared values of reason, respect, and responsibility. Our campus must be a place that is welcoming and inclusive for all. I call on all of us to create an environment that is safe and inviting for all members of our community.

