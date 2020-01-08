'It's one step towards getting this community together': Anti-violence rally held in Macon

A group of Macon pastors, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and local members of the 100 Black Men organization were present at the rally.

MACON, Ga. — Macon leaders gathered at Rosa Parks Square to unveil a new public service campaign at an anti-violence rally Saturday morning.

A group of Macon pastors, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and local members of the 100 Black Men organization launched a campaign that will post 15 billboards across Macon.

The billboards will read "Warning, think before you shoot, let's stop killing each other."

35 balloons were released at the rally for each 2020 homicide victim.

Speakers included family members of homicide victims, Pastor James Baker of New Beginnings Baptist Church and Bibb County Sheriff David Davis.

"It's one step. Is this going to solve it? No, but it's one step towards getting this community together to solve it," Davis said.