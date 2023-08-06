Alpharetta mayor reacts after antisemitic flyers distributed in several neighborhoods

Similar flyers have been distributed in several metro Atlanta neighborhoods over the past few months.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police Department is investigating after antisemitic flyers were distributed in several neighborhoods overnight on Sunday.

The mayor of Alpharetta, Jim Gilvin, denounced the flyers which he said were similar to ones that have been seen in other metro Atlanta neighborhoods in the recent months.

"On behalf of the City of Alpharetta and the City Council, I am disturbed and deeply disappointed by these flyers," Gilvin said. "As a City, we fully support the freedoms provided by the First Amendment, but denounce antisemitism in all its forms. Alpharetta is a diverse, welcoming, and inviting community, one that values and supports our differences."

Gilvin stated simply that "hate has no place in Alpharetta, and it is not who we are."

Police said the flyers were distributed in the following neighborhoods:

Sundew Drive

PineHigh Dtive

Ridgewood Way

Park Creek Drive

Pinewalk Forest