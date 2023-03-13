Officer fires 'multiple' rounds at vehicle driving towards Cordele police

A Cordele police officer fired multiple rounds at the suspect's vehicle, according to police.

CORDELE, Ga. — A Cordele police officer fired "multiple" rounds at a man who was driving towards officers early Monday morning, according to police.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. when officers were called to the 600 block of E 26th Avenue by a woman who said that a man was threatening her and following her around town.

The man was identified by police as 35-year-old Antonio Jamar Brown.

Police said they found Brown's vehicle a short time later in the 600 block of S 3rd Street and attempted to make a stop, but the vehicle drove off.

After "a brief pursuit", the vehicle was stopped by construction on railroad tracks on S 3rd St, according to police.

Officers then got out of their vehicles and shouted for Brown to stop and exit his vehicle, they said.

Instead, Brown made a U-turn and drove at the officers, according to police.

One officer fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle left the scene and was last seen traveling east on 16th Ave.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate.

Brown is wanted on multiple charges, including two counts of assault, stalking, terroristic threats and acts, as well as harassing communications. Prior to this incident, he had active felony warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent.

Brown is described as standing 5'9" and weighs around 230 pounds. His last known address is 407 S. 7th St.

He was last seen driving a green 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a GA tag of TLV997.