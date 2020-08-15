Apartment fire in Clayton County displaces three dozen families, Red Cross says

"Our volunteers are working virtually and at the scene, and will be meeting one-on-one with approximately three dozen families to assist with emergency needs for temporary lodging, food, clothing and personal care items," the organization said. "Health services, such as the replacement of lost prescriptions and emotional support are also available to those in need. Red Cross caseworkers will continue to follow up with those affected to guide them through recovery next steps and provide referrals to additional resources available in the community."