'A little bit of something for everybody': Applications open for Hutchings College and Career Academy

MACON, Ga. — You've heard the saying, "If you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life," and at Hutchings College and Career Academy, the same thing applies.

That's because students get to do work in their field of choice for class credits. They can even participate in dual enrollment, where they'll receive high school and college credits.

Hutchings College and Career Academy offers students Pathway Choices, which is where they can get certified in their field of choice.

"Coming to Hutchings really opened my eyes," said Daylen Lomeli.

A Westside High alum, Lomeli completed an English and math academic pathway her sophomore year, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) pathway her junior year, and the EMT pathway her senior year.

"With my academics, I got a college algebra credit and I also got a pre-cal credit, so when I get to college I don't have to take those courses," Lomeli said.

Through the CNA pathway, she got her certification and will be eligible to work at a hospital once she turns 18.

"In the EMT pathway, we learned how to pack wounds, we got to ride on the ambulance. It was a lot of fun stuff and I really enjoyed that," she said.

She accomplished this in only three years -- all at Hutchings College and Career Academy.

"Getting a head start on your education allows you to get an idea of what you want to do before you actually spend money on it," said Lomeli.

Thanks to these programs, she now knows for sure that she wants to go into healthcare.

"I really like furthering my education and testing my limits I guess you can say. I really wanted something challenging and obviously getting certifications while you're still in high school...it's a lot of work, but it is a lot of fun at the same time," she said.

"We have multiple different pathways here ranging from cyber security to construction, to nursing, to graphics, engineering. Just a little bit of something for everybody to really help you explore what your future career opportunities can be," said principal Jason Weiss.

He says the program gives students exposure to the opportunities available after high school because not everyone's plan is to attend college.

"If you're trying to figure out what you want to do, this is the perfect place to figure it out," Weiss said.

Lomeli says she's using all the skills Hutchings College and Career Academy taught her in the real world.

In just a few days she's starting classes at UGA and will major in biology.

She says her goal is to be a doctor, and she wouldn't have come to that conclusion without the help of Hutchings.

Weiss says you have to be a 10th, 11th or 12th grader to apply for the pathways.

Applications are open now and you can apply by calling the academy, telling your counselor, going online, or by attending an open house.

Open house will be Thursday, July 29, at Hutchings, from 3:30-6 p.m. If you are unable to attend open house, you can apply here.