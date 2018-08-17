Macon — A celebration was held in Rosa Parks Square in honor of the Queen of Soul.

People gathered in downtown Macon to celebrate Aretha Franklin. The "Respect" singer died Thursday at age 76.

A local radio station and the Macon Black Pages coordinated the event and people gathered around to listen to the artists greatest hits and recall their fond memories of Aretha Franklin. "Sister" Della Golden was in attendance and remembered Franklin fondly.

"It's sad about what happened, but we all got to go," Golden said. "But she left a legacy and I said, 'Thank you, Jesus, for allowing the Macon community to come together in the Rosa Parks Center.' This is the legend right here."

A special tribute was placed elsewhere in Macon. A billboard in Aretha Franklin's honor was erected on Gray Highway near Kroger. The billboard read "Last Respect 1942-2018."

