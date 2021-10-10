20-year-old UGA student killed in Athens hit-and-run

Ariana Zarse died at a hospital from her injuries, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said.

ATHENS, Ga. — A 20-year-old UGA student died early Sunday after being struck in a hit-and-run in Athens.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said Ariana Zarse was crossing Broad Street to the east of Foundry Street when a Honda Accord traveling down Broad hit her. Police said the car then left the scene.

Zarse was identified by UGA's student newspaper The Red & Black as a Pi Beta Phi sorority member.

The incident happened just after midnight. A friend walking with Zarse was not hit.

Police said it was the 20th fatal crash in Athens-Clarke County this year.