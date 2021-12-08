A 3-year-old's resilience is inspiring his family and others as he overcame a life-changing event.

SAN DIEGO — A little boy is thriving after being rushed to the hospital after his body went into toxic shock causing his legs to be amputated.

Last fall, News 8 first told you about 3-year-old Beauden Baumkirchner when his family was vacationing from Arizona. Forty-eight hours after falling off his bike and scraping his knee at the Mission Bay RV Park he was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital where he had both legs and two fingers amputated.

His doctors said he contracted an unusual and aggressive staph infection.

“That's one of the things that we battle with to this day. What happened, why did it happen and [there are] unfortunately not a lot of answers,” said Brian Baumkirchner, Beauden’s father.

Beauden was admitted to the hospital on Oct. 7 and spent two and half months there and had 20 surgeries. He returned home just before Christmas.

The doctors still don’t know how he got it but say had his parents waited an hour or two longer to take him to the hospital he could have died.

Home videos of Beauden show how he is adapting to his new life and thriving despite the physical challenges.

He goes to physical therapy three times a week in addition to seeing an occupational therapist.

“Since he was a baby, he's always been a shining light. He has this positive energy about him,” said Juliana Baumkirchner, Beauden’s mother.

That resilience has helped Beauden adapt to his training legs that will prepare him for his prosthetics.



“He has an 'I can do it' attitude. He wants to do everything,” said Juliana.

He’s also adapted to questions from other kids asking about his legs.

“A 4-year-old girl came up and said, ‘Hey Beauden where are your legs?’ It gives me goosebumps to this day. His response was so admirable. ‘I got sick and they’re gone,'” said Brian.

It’s his smile and determination that inspire Beauden and his family to see the positive no matter the circumstances.

“There are hard days and good days but always a step in the right direction,” said Brian.

Beauden’s family said they are forever grateful for the community support and everyone at Rady Children’s Hospital.

For inspiration in your day follow Beauden at Beauden’s Blessings on Instagram.

SOUND UP! You need a reason to smile today? Watch these videos of sweet Beauden. Despite his leg amputations he is... Posted by Abbie Alford on Tuesday, August 10, 2021