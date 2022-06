These Arkansas deputies recently became the 'turtle wranglers.'

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Saline County sheriff's deputies had a very interesting run-in with a very angry culprit and it's all caught on camera.

Saline County Deputies Sharver and McInturff recently became the 'turtle wranglers,' by working to get one angry snapping turtle off the roadway.

The department shared the pictures and video on Facebook.

They said no deputies or turtles were harmed!