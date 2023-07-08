'It's like a feeling that I can't describe': Arkansas teen charged in Macon cousin's death

Jordan Wilson was visiting his grandparents in Arkansas for the summer when police say he was shot by his cousin Moses Black.

MACON, Ga. — An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Wilson.

We first reported Wilson's death at the beginning of July. His mother, Yatric Jones, told us she wanted justice.

On July 5 around 7 p.m., Moses Black, 18, was charged and arrested with manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree by the Osceola Police Department. Jones doesn't believe it was an accident.

"If was in fact an accident, why didn't you call 911 first," Jones said.

Jones confirmed that her son and Black are cousins. When she found out that police believe Black shot her son, she was angry.

The grandparents that Wilson was staying with bailed Moses out of the Mississippi County Jail, and she believes there were slow to call 911.

"I don't understand why," Jones said. "Why would you let it come to this."

His sister Lexi Wilson tells 13WMAZ she was close with her brother. She says she is slowly coming to terms with what happened in Osceola, but she doesn't like thinking about it.

"It's like certain days where I'm okay and it's just like he's on vacation or something, and other days it's like I come to realizations that he's actually gone so I don't know how I feel actually," Wilson said.

13WMAZ did reach out to the grandmother who was there at the time of the incident, and she has not responded to us. We did reach out to the Osceola Police Department for more details, and they also have not responded to our request for the full incident report.

Jones says the police department nor the grandparents called her when her son was shot. She says the brother called her.

She says she isn't satisfied with how the investigation is going.

"There were more people at the crime scene. The crime scene was compromised, so I want more people to be arrested behind this," Jones said. "It's not fair that they keep walking around and living on with their life, while we have to live with this for the rest of our lives."

Currently, Lexi is homeschooled and was supposed to attend her freshman year in person at Rutland High School. Jordan would've been a sophomore. Neither will be able to see Jordan drive, go to prom or graduate high school.