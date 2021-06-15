Two charged in Warner Robins armed home invasion

Police say one of the two suspects fired shots at the house as he left the scene

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people face charges after a May home invasion in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, it happened around 1:30 a.m. on May 23 at a house on Vermont Avenue. Police were called to the scene for a home invasion with shots fired.

Arrest warrants were issued for 26-year-old Dabid Haywood and 23-year-old Nia Ming, both from Warner Robins. They were arrested Tuesday with help from the U.S. Marshal Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Police say Haywood had a gun during the home invasion and fired shots at the house as he was leaving the scene.

The pair are being held at the Houston County jail. Haywood is charged with aggravated assault, felony home invasion and criminal damage. Ming is charged with party to aggravated assault and party to home invasion.