HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County man was arrested Monday after a hostage situation at a home on Chisom Trail.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a home in the 200-block of Chisom Trail around 3:15 p.m. for a call of an armed suspect holding a woman hostage.

Deputies got to the scene and found a woman and three small children outside.

She told them that she and another woman had been threatened by a man inside the house who was armed with a shotgun.

She told deputies she was able to get out, but the man – identified as 22-year-old Steven Scott Bryson -- was still inside with another woman.

Deputies spoke to Bryson through an open window. While he was distracted, the second woman ran out through a rear door.

The release says deputies were told Bryson had two guns, and made threats to shoot the victims and himself.

After a perimeter was set around the home, the sheriff’s office response team took over the scene.

A negotiator spoke with Bryson, and he eventually walked outside unarmed before surrendering to law enforcement.

He was taken into custody and transported to a medical facility to be evaluated.

Bryson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of terroristic threats or acts, and one count of false imprisonment. No bond has been set.

