Kennesaw State gives 'all clear' after armed robbery reported on campus

A spokesperson from KSU said an armed robbery was reported at a residential complex on campus and the suspects left. No injuries have been reported, officials said.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Update: Kennesaw State University has given its campus an "all clear" after earlier reporting an "armed intruder."

A spokesperson from KSU issued the following statement:

"At approximately 5 p.m., Kennesaw State University issued an alert to campus in response to an armed robbery reported in a residence complex on the Kennesaw campus. No injuries have been reported as a result of the crime and law enforcement officials have determined that the suspects fled the area. An all clear was issued at approximately 6:20 p.m., and there is no threat to campus at this time."

Original Story:

Kennesaw State University's emergency management tweeted that there has been a report of an "armed intruder" on campus Saturday evening.

They tweeted shortly before 5 p.m., and said for those on campus to "seek shelter in a secure location until further notice."

11Alive is working to gather more details. This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.