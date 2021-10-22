x
Armed man robs Bonaire convenience store, deputies say

The female clerk said she was standing outside when the man came up to her and forced her inside before physically assaulting her
BONAIRE, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an armed robbery at a convenience store.

According to a news release, it happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bonaire Food Mart on Highway 247.

Deputies were called to the store and met with the female clerk who told them she was outside the store when an armed man came up to her.

She said the robber forced her into the store and physically assaulted her while demanding money. He then ran away after getting cash.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing, including a mask and gloves. The clerk was not injured during the robbery and assault.

Anyone with information in the case can call Sgt. Greg Pennycuff at 478-542-2080.

