Armed man robs Macon Circle K gas station

It's at least the third gas station armed robbery in the last three days in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an armed robbery at a gas station early Monday morning.

According to a news release, it happened at the Circle K at 4314 Pio Nono Ave around 5 a.m.

It was reported to deputies than a man entered the store to buy gas and then he walked out. The same man then came back in wearing a hoodie and holding a gun.

The release says the man demanded money from the clerk and then drove away from the scene in a black Camry with chrome rims.

No one was injured during the robbery. It’s at least the third armed robbery at a gas station in the last three days in Bibb County.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.