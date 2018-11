Warner Robins — Warner Robins Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Watson Boulevard.

The robbery happened Thursday afternoon. According to a WRPD Facebook post, a masked man dressed in all black robbed the store with a handgun. He took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

