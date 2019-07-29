WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a Monday morning armed robbery at Zaxby’s.

According to police, it happened at the location on the Highway 247 connector around 9 a.m.

Officers were told a man rang the back doorbell of the restaurant. When the employee opened the back door, the armed suspect forced their way inside.

He was given the day’s deposit and drove off from the scene towards I-75. No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information can call Det. Justin Clark at 478-302-5380.

