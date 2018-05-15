An armed man robbed a west Macon Dollar General Tuesday morning.

According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 11 a.m. at the location on Napier Avenue.

The suspect reportedly entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the cash registers.

After getting an undisclosed amount, he ran away in the direction of Hillcrest Avenue.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, red hat, and had something orange covering his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

