Armed man tries to rob person in Jim Shaw's parking lot

Deputies say the attempted robbery happened as customers were walking back to their car

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a robbery attempt in the parking lot of a popular Macon restaurant.

According to a news release, it happened at Jim Shaw’s on Vineville Avenue around 7 p.m.

It was reported to deputies that customers were walking to their car when an armed man walked up and demanded money from one of them. Instead, the customer screamed and ran towards a nearby family member.

The armed man got into his car and drove away from the scene. The sheriff’s office says he was wearing a yellow hoodie and the vehicle is believed to be a light-colored Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.