3 armed men break into Houston County home, pistol-whip homeowner

Deputies say the three armed men got away with money and three guns.

BYRON, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three men forced their way into a home and demanded money from the people inside.

According to a news release, it happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 100-block of Marlin Terrace in northern Houston County.

Deputies got to the home and found three victims – an adult woman, an adult man, and a male child. They told deputies three men broke into the back door and demanded money.

During the robbery, the man was tied up and both he and the woman were held at gunpoint while the child was hiding somewhere in the house.

At some point, the man was injured when one of the three gunmen hit him on the head with a gun.

They ran away from the scene after taking three guns and an undisclosed amount of money.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available, as they had their faces covered and were wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information can call Cpl. John Kames at 478-542-2080.