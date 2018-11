Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store at 2584 Rocky Creek Road.

According to a release, two armed men with bandanas covering their faces entered the store just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. The men demanded money from the clerk and then took off with the cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2018 WMAZ