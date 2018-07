An armed robber ran off with an undisclosed amount of money during an incident that happened Monday morning at a Zaxby’s in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, it happened at the location on Warren Drive around 9:30 a.m.

The release says it happened in the parking lot and that the suspect was dressed in all black and their face was covered.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information can call Det. Tyler DelGiorno at 478-302-5380.

