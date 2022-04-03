Armed robberies are on the rise in Macon-Bibb County. Here are ways you can prevent them

In 2020, the sheriff’s office says there were 157 armed robberies in Macon-Bibb. There were 163 in 2021, and there are 33 so far in 2022.

MACON, Ga. — Armed robberies in Macon-Bibb County are growing at a fast rate. If the current rate continues, they’ll pass the totals for 2020 and 2021.

“We’re all human. We have family, kids or a significant other to go home to at the end of the day,” said Hina Iqbal.

Iqbal owns a Chevon gas station on Riverside Drive and loves Macon.

“She’s awesome, she knows how to treat a person… she keeps a smile on her face,” said a customer.

Iqbal says she’s experienced several armed robberies as a business owner. She says her husband saved her life one time when a man fired at her and demanded money from the cash register. Her employees have also gone through robberies.

“It’s the worst feeling coming into a store and seeing one of your employees face down,” she said.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office recommends security cameras, alarms, locking your rear doors, keeping all entrances and exits well lit, and knowing your neighbors to help protect yourself from armed robberies.

Iqbal says she will always keep her head high and she’s devoted to keeping a smile on her face for her customers.

“It’s a wonderful community. I like anyone that comes into my store, our store is a community store,” she said.

What to do during a robbery

Remain calm.

Do not argue.

Do not fight.

Do not resist.

Do what the robber asks you to do.

Do not make sudden movements; if you need to make movements, tell the robber beforehand so it is not a surprise to them.

If a weapon is indicated, assume there is a weapon even if it is not seen.

Try to pay close attention to details of the robber so you are able to describe him/her later to police; try to note their clothing, height, weight, accents, differences in physical appearance, as well as any marks, scars or tattoos.

When the robber leaves, watch to see what direction they go and if they get in a vehicle, try to get the license plate number and description of the vehicle.

Do not follow the robber.

What to do after the robbery