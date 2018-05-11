The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for information in connection with an armed robbery that happened at the Hardee's restaurant Sunday night.

According to a press release, two suspects entered the restaurant located at 1014 Gray Highway just after 8:15 p.m., holding handguns and demanding cash.

With cash in hand, the suspects fled the restaurant towards Clinton Rd.

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

