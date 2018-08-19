Early Sunday morning two men robbed a convenience store.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release, two men robbed the Flash Food on 4700 Hartley Bridge Road in Macon. It happened at two in the morning.

Two men entered the store with their faces covered by "bandanas". One of the suspects was carrying a handgun. They demanded money, and after getting the money, the two men ran away.

No one was injured during the incident.

The incident is still being investigated at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

