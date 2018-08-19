Two men robbed a convenience store in Macon early Sunday morning, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release says it happened at the Flash Foods on 4700 Hartley Bridge Road in Macon around 2 a.m.

Two men entered the store with their faces covered by "bandanas.”

One of the suspects was carrying a handgun. They demanded money and after getting the money, the two men ran away.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

