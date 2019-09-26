MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an armed man tried to rob a Macon Checkers.

A release from the office says it happened just before 1 a.m. at the location on Pio Nono Avenue. A man entered the restaurant with a gun and demanded money from the register.

The release says he was unable to get any cash, because employees fled when he entered the store.

The suspect then fled the store on foot, and no one was injured.

Security cameras got the suspect on camera. He is described as tall and slender, with a beard and bald head, as seen in the picture below.

BSO

Deputies are still looking for him.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

