Man robs Macon Zaxby's at drive-thru window

The man drove up to the drive-thru window and demanded cash while holding a gun.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Zaxby's in Macon.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man pulled up to the drive-thru window at the Northside Drive location and demanded money from the clerk while holding a gun.

The man then sped off with the money in a white or silver-colored car.

He was wearing a hoodie with a bandanna covering his face.

The car's driver side front window doesn't work, and the man had to open the door to talk with the clerk.

No one was injured during the incident.