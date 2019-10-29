HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested Tuesday after a robbery near the Publix on Highway 96 that caused area schools to lock down.

According to a news release from Warner Robins Police, officers were sent to the 800-block of Highway 96 around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday for an armed robbery.

Investigators says the victim knew the suspects and that they were armed with a handgun when they stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Deputies saw a car matching the description given by the victim and arrested two men inside.

Houston County High School was locked down because of the proximity to the scene.

The identities of the two people arrested were not released, but police say they’ll release more information as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can call Det. Josh Dokes at 478-302-5380.

