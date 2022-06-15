Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

A man robbed store and then escaped in a silver van. Deputies are still searching for him.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Family Dollar on Napier Avenue.

According to a news release, around 10:16 a.m. Wednesday, a man entered the store with a gun, and then demanded money from the clerk behind the counter.

After getting an unknown amount of cash, he then fled the store in a silver van.

No one was injured during the robbery, and deputies are still looking for the suspect.

He is described as having a medium build, between 4 ft. and 11 in. and 5 ft. 2 in. tall, and wearing a white shirt and blue shorts with a mask on his face.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.