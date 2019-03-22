MACON, Ga. — An Army soldier came home with a surprise up his sleeve on Thursday.

He decided to show up to his niece's school, and her reaction was priceless.

"I was in Europe for about two months, and then I left for the Army in 2016, so since then, I've been gone from home," said Rusty Towery.

He explained that he was nervous because he hasn't seen her in a while. "My sister, she's the one that started it, and I thought it wouldn't be that bad to put her through it and let her have her little moment of shine," he said about the surprise plan.

Watch the full video here: