MACON, Ga. — An Army soldier came home with a surprise up his sleeve on Thursday.

He decided to show up to his niece's school, and her reaction was priceless.

RELATED: Here's the 'Good News' that happened in Central Georgia: March 10-16

"I was in Europe for about two months, and then I left for the Army in 2016, so since then, I've been gone from home," said Rusty Towery.

RELATED: Here's the 'Good News' that happened in Central Georgia: March 3-9

He explained that he was nervous because he hasn't seen her in a while. "My sister, she's the one that started it, and I thought it wouldn't be that bad to put her through it and let her have her little moment of shine," he said about the surprise plan.