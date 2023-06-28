Korri Jackson's family said he was in his work van taking a nap between his two jobs when he was killed along Main Street in northwest Atlanta.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — New arrest warrants for an April double homicide in Atlanta reveal new information about the victims and the possible motive of an accused suspect after a 26-year-old U.S. Army veteran and a 19-year-old man lost their lives in the shooting.

Korri Jackson had just gotten home from serving our country and was going to school to pursue a career in cybersecurity, and according to arrest warrants, the young man lost his life over his work vehicle.

26-year-old Korri Jackson died in a botched attempt to steal the work van he was in, according to arrest warrants @11AliveNews got today.

Korri served the country for 8 years in the @USArmy and was working two jobs while he went to school for cybersecurity, his family said. pic.twitter.com/wHXMhNdlXi — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) June 28, 2023

Kerri-James Jackson proudly shows his brother's numerous accolades and awards during his eight years of military service. The two brothers were very close and almost like twins, born 11 months apart.

“Korri was really just a guy that loved to take care of people," Kerri-James said.

Their closeness came to an unexpected and tragic end on April 20 when Kerri-James got a call from their sister.

“She told me that he had been shot," Kerri-James said. "I got a call from my sister again, basically saying, 'Hey, just come here to the scene,' and I pretty much knew what that meant."

Korri's family said he was in his work van taking a nap between his two jobs when he was killed along Main Street in northwest Atlanta.

“Once we got to the scene and we got out of the car and they told us he had passed, that's when our emotions just kind of hit us, so it was hard and heavy, honestly," Kerri-James said.

The suspect, Johnkevious Anderson, was out with three other men "striking," a slang term for checking handles to try to steal cars. Anderson faces murder charges for allegedly shooting Korri and killing an accomplice, Jalen Curtis, who investigators said was hit by a bullet from Anderson's gun during the crime.

Johnkevious Anderson now faces numerous charges in connection to Korri's death, including murder. Anderson was allegedly "striking," a slang term for checking handles to steal cars & also killed an accomplice during the crime, according to the arrest warrant.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/x3EI1FfBwb — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) June 28, 2023

“It's been hard. It still doesn't even feel real that my brother isn't here. Honestly, every day is challenging," Kerri-James said.

Korri's mother, Kalena Davis, said he had bright plans for his future.

“He had a full-time job, and he just got a promotion on that full-time job to a sales manager, so he was excited about that," Davis said. "He just had a lot going for himself, and he was hopeful about the future.”

Kerri-James holds his brother's accomplishments close to his heart as he comes to terms with his loss.

“I just want everybody to remember him as Korri, the lovable, caring young man that he was," Kerri-James said.