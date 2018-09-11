James Harris served in the Army for five years and was honorably discharged in 1996. He struggled to get back on his feet until he started taking classes at VECTR.

He excelled in his heat and air conditioner technology classes and Mission United nominated him to receive a car from GEICO's Recycled Ride Program as a result.

Friday, he was gifted a black 2013 Ford Escape. GEICO also gave a second car to VECTR, a blue 2016 Honda Civic, that will be shared.

The first place Harris says he will go in his new car is the library.

"I grew up in the books learning and everything else. When my life fell apart, the one place where everything was OK was the library," he commented.

Harris also got a housing voucher from the Macon-Bibb Housing Authority. This will give him a chance to look at and moving into Section 8 housing of his choice.

© 2018 WMAZ