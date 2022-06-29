Around 23 Macon Water Authority customers affected by water main break on Ivey Drive

It will effect people in 4755 Ivey Drive to 4600 Ivey Drive and all of Richard Ivey Parkway.

MACON, Ga. — EDITORS NOTE: The video in this story is from previous coverage about a water main break on Log Cabin Drive being repaired.

A water main break on Ivey drive will affect 23 customers according to a Facebook post by the Macon Water Authority.

It will affect around 23 customers and they say they will notify customers when water service has been restored.

There are no other areas impacted by the break.

The Macon Water Authority says they will provide 2 cases of drinking water to each business as they work on repairs.

They say it should take between 4 and 6 hours to complete.

This is the third water main break in the past few weeks.

The Macon Water Authority has also repaired breaks on Log Cabin Drive and Riverside Drive.