Arrest made in 18-year-old's shooting death in Macon

On August 20, someone shot at Ja'Mya Warner's car while she was driving on Dellwood Court near Dellwood Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened in August.

According to a press release, 21-year-old Matthew Milner Jr. of Macon was arrested and charged with murder in the death investigation of Ja'Mya Warner.

At the time Milner was charged with murder, he was already in the Bibb County jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

When the August shooting occurred, Milner was out on bond for additional charges from another incident. They included Criminal Use of an Article with Altered ID Mark, three counts of Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Abuse or Exploitation of Disabled Adult or Elderly Person.

Milner is currently being held without bond at this time.

Back in August, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office was investigating a death that happened on Dellwood Drive.

On August 20, someone shot at Warner's car while she was driving on Dellwood Court near Dellwood Drive.

Warner and her 21-year-old male passenger then drove to a Circle K on Thomaston Road, where she died from her injuries.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.