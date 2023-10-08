Arrest made in Fort Valley pedestrian death, according to the Fort Valley Police Department.

In a Facebook post, the Fort Valley Police Department says they arrested Najee Woolford in the Tuesday death of a pedestrian in the 700 block of Pine Street.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A pedestrian was found dead in the 700 block of Pine Street in Fort Valley on Tuesday. Now, a man has been arrested and charged with Murder.

According to a Facebook post from the Fort Valley Police Department, Najee Shakeem Woolfork was arrested and charged with murder in the death of the man.

Units originally responded to the site and found a black man lying in the driveway, according to the post.

They attempt to save the man but the man was eventually declared dead by the coroner not long after.

According to the Fort Valley Police Department, Woolford is being held at the PLEC.

