Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old

The 15-year-old was standing on his front porch when he was shot multiple times on Dec. 6, 2020.

MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.

18-year-old David Martin Jr. was arrested and charged on Wednesday with Aggravated Assault and Murder in Lawrence's death.

The United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force found Martin in Pulaski County and arrested him without incident.

Martin is the second man that has been arrested for Lawrence's death. On Dec. 7, 2020, Semaj Dayion Martin turned himself into the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and was charged with Aggravated Assault and later charged with Murder after Lawrence died.