x
19 and 27-year-old arrested after bullets graze mom and child in Montezuma

Both the child and mom were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — The Montezuma Police Department arrested two men on Tuesday in connection to an August shooting, according to a post on their Facebook page.

They arrested 19-year-old JMarious Alston of Montezuma and 24-year-old Duizhon Postell of Bonaire. 

Both are charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and conspiracy to commit a crime. 

In August, a 27-year-old mother and her 3-year-old son were grazed by bullets while in their home on Barnard Street. The release says the bullet grazed the mom's left breast and the top of the 3-year-olds head.

Both the child and mom were taken to a Macon hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They were both later released. 

