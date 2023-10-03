19 and 27-year-old arrested after bullets graze mom and child in Montezuma

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — The Montezuma Police Department arrested two men on Tuesday in connection to an August shooting, according to a post on their Facebook page.
They arrested 19-year-old JMarious Alston of Montezuma and 24-year-old Duizhon Postell of Bonaire.
Both are charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
In August, a 27-year-old mother and her 3-year-old son were grazed by bullets while in their home on Barnard Street. The release says the bullet grazed the mom's left breast and the top of the 3-year-olds head.
Both the child and mom were taken to a Macon hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They were both later released.
