Arrest made related to Perry High School shooting rumors, Perry Police say

In a Facebook post, they say that there "was no direct connection of violence planned toward Perry High" and they are working to ensure "all students are safe."

PERRY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office made an arrest related to rumors about "a planned school shooting at Perry High School," according to a Facebook post from the Perry Police Department.

In the Facebook post, they say that they have arrested and charged a person "in relation to this report," but they determine that "there was no direct connection of violence planned towards Perry High." They believe that the rumors are false.



13WMAZ is reaching out to the Perry Police Department and the Houston County Sheriff's Office for more information about the rumor and the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

"As always, we are working with the Sheriff's Office to ensure that all schools and students are safe," they said in the post.

No other agency has released any other details like the suspect's name and age.

This is a breaking news story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.

More Than A Number officially launched in August with a streaming special available on 13WMAZ+ for on-demand streaming. For any questions or concerns about More Than A Number, contact us here at the following email: MoreThanANumber@13wmaz.com.