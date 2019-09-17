MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is in the Baldwin County jail without bond on charges that he killed a Milledgeville man last week.

According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, they secured arrest warrants for 20-year-old Tyree Ingram Tuesday in connection with the killing of Lamarcus Brown on Friday the 13th.

He’s formally charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a first offender felon, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of cocaine.

“Our Staff attributes the quick resolution to this investigation to the members of the community that worked with our Investigators to provide much needed information,” said the news release.

