GBI: Arrest of Midville man helps solve 14 armed robbery cases across Georgia

MIDVILLE, Ga. — The GBI has arrested a man from Midville with armed robbery, and it helped solve 14 other cases of armed robbery in the state.

22-year-old Cordell John Henry Cobb was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

The case began on June 14, when the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office asked for the GBI's help investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Gibson Mini Mart in Gibson, Georgia.

The case showed that Cobb entered the Mini-Mart and took money from the cash register.

On June 16, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant in the 9000 block of Highway 56 in Midville. They found Cobb along with 27-year-old James R. Davis of Midville.

The men were taken into custody and Cobb was transported to McDuffie County Jail.

Davis was held at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for the Waycross Police Department for an armed robbery that took place, but has been moved to the Ware County Sheriff’s Office.

Cobb and Davis are suspects in at least 14 different robberies that have occurred across the state in the last several months, including Bulloch, Chatham, Emmanuel, Jenkins, Tift, Ware, and Washington Counties.

The GBI says the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information can call the the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-598-2881 or the GBI’s Thomson Regional Investigative Office at 706-595-2575.