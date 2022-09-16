Arrested made in armed robbery of Macon Dollar Tree

The 23-year-old was arrested at his home in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.

23-year-old Taqwa Suwan Dixon was arrested on Friday at his home in Macon. He was charged with Armed Robbery, False Imprisonment and Kidnapping.