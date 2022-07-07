Arrests made in Christopher Miolen hit and run case

Gitayvion Lawson of Warner Robins and Tyrus Davis of Hawkinsville were both arrested in relation to the hit and run.

According to the Warner Robins police department, Gitayvion Lawson (28) of Warner Robins and Tyrus Davis (25) of Hawkinsville were both arrested in relation to the hit and run.

They were arrested on the 11th and 13th of July, and both were transferred to the Houston County Detention Facility.

Lawson was charged with Homicide by Vehicle (1st degree), Hit and Run, and Duty to make immediate report of an accident.

Davis was charged with Tampering with Evidence, which is a felony.

Chief Wagner of warner Robins police said that "further charges may be forthcoming and may be brought to the Grand Jury.”