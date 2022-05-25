'Arrive alive, enjoy the holiday': Bibb Sheriff's Office urges drivers to stay safe during Memorial Day weekend

A woman killed a 61-year-old man Tuesday evening and the Bibb Sheriff's Office wants to tell drivers to pay attention to the road.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Summer is almost here, which means more events and people coming to Macon.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Tiffany Sayers was driving under the influence and hit 61-year-old Jimmy Long. Long was the owner of ICB Construction Group in Macon.

"Pay attention to the road, arrive alive, enjoy the holiday," says Bibb County Sheriff's Lt. Scott Davis.

Davis says asking someone else to drive is best so you don't hurt other people on the road.

"There's a friend, designated driver, there's Uber, there's a taxi cab service. Just make sure you have plans," he says.

Davis says they always have more law enforcement out during the holiday. He says if you follow the basic rules of the road and share the road, you will be safe.

"We're going to be looking out for everything -- unsafe behavior in a motor vehicle, impaired," Davis said.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Sayers ran right through a stop sign and hit Long. He was coming down Georgia Avenue. His car rolled over and he later died at the hospital. Sayers is charged with vehicular homicide and DUI.

"If you follow just the basic rules of the road, you're in good shape, but that's what we will be looking for to help correct that behavior to make it safer environment," Davis said.