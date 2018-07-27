The Jones County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspected arsonist.

A house just outside of Gray was set on fire just after 6 a.m. Friday, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Office Facebook post by Sheriff Reece. This is the second time the house was set on fire this week.

The home belongs to an investigator with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

A passerby saw the fire and beat on the door to alarm everyone in the home to get out. After everyone got out, the fire was quickly put out.

No one in the family was injured.

The man seen in the photos below at the Walmart on Gray Highway between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. is a person of interest in the investigation.

He has brown hair and tattoos on his left forearm and right inner wrist. He rides a motorcycle and wears a small helmet while riding.

Anyone with information about this man or this case is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff's Office at 478-986-3489.

A $2500.00 reward is being offered on top of anything the Georgia Arson Controls may award.

