'Officially Inside Out' art show happening in Warner Robins

Both Greene and Hill have worked together to create something that showcases their individual strengths, while also being a cohesive display.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Saturday in Warner Robins, a solo art show is happening at the Fine Arts Society that displays the work of artist Ver'neen Hill and featured artist Raina Greene.

"Officially Inside Out" is the name of the exhibition, and Several pieces will be displayed, each with unique meaning and purpose.

Both Greene and Hill have worked together to create something that showcases their individual strengths, while also being a cohesive display.

The theme of the show is called cocooned, and evokes feelings of transformation and growth.

Hill says she created this event to show how she's grown since 2019, and since the death of her daughter.

"So I planned the art show not only to be able to cover me for that situation, but also to be able to offer something to the city, outside of my neighborhood, they get to see all the art and everything I get to do, and I would like to be able to expose that and let everyone know that there is a gallery here, and its actually something that we can do; have solo art shows and things like that," Hill said.

The show will be from 5 pm to 9pm on Saturday, and will feature live music. it is free for anyone who wants to attend.

And if you cant make it this weekend, The Fine Arts Society will also have another event next weekend on Saturday September 24 that will benefit military personnel.

The doors for that event will open at 5 p.m., and the show will be from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.