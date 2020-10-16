Groundbreaking technology is helping detect breast cancer sooner, which can save lives.

MACON, Ga. — Groundbreaking technology is helping detect breast cancer sooner, and that can save lives.

Breast health specialists are now connecting artificial intelligence and mammograms. It's called iCAD technology, and Jill Hancock, Nurse Director for the Breast Care Center, Navicent Health explains how it works, "We have now implemented AI CAD technology. It's a second look for the radiologist and it can go behind and detect very small cancers in very dense breast tissue."

That's on top of 3D mammograms women can receive. Hancock explains how the latest mammograms work.

"They like to describe it like a book -- you can open up the pages of a book and turn each page and possibly detect a cancer in any of the pages."

Depending on the patient, the recommendation for most women to receive a baseline mammogram at the age of 35 and then to have a yearly mammogram starting at the age of 40.

Thursday, October 22, Navicent Health is holding a "Mammo Marathon."

It's an all-day opportunity for women to get a mammogram at a few locations around Central Georgia.

You can call 478-633-7020 for more information.